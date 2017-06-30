Michael Molloy coach death prompts tyre safety campaign

Image caption Aspiring musician Michael Molloy died in a coach crash in Surrey in 2012

A woman whose son was killed in a coach crash caused by a tyre which was nearly 20 years old has launched a campaign to improve the safety of public vehicles.

Michael Molloy, 18, died in the crash as he travelled home to Liverpool from Bestival on the Isle of Wight in 2012.

An inquest found the crash was caused by his coach's worn-out tyre.

The "Tyred" campaign, launched by Michael's mother Frances, calls for a ban on tyres more than 10 years old on buses, coaches and minibuses.

The crash on the A3 in Surrey also killed 23-year-old Kerry Ogden from Maghull and coach driver Colin Daulby, 53, from Warrington, Cheshire.

Mr Molloy, a musician from Woolton, had recorded a single, Rise and Fall, which later entered the charts.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mr Molly, pictured with his mother, Frances

Mrs Molloy said: "I am determined that no other families should suffer the pain that we have.

"I couldn't believe that there are no legal requirements on the age of tyres for public service vehicles and I'm sure most parents would be concerned to know that their child could be travelling on a bus with dangerously old tyres fitted.

"We need people to get behind the campaign by writing to their MPs asking for a change in the law and ensuring that they always ask coach operators what their policy is on the age of tyres they use on their vehicles."

'Big problem'

The campaign has been supported by politicians, including former shadow transport secretary Maria Eagle and Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram.

Stefan Hay, chief executive officer of the National Tyre Distributors' Association, said: "Tyres are a critical safety component and the only thing keeping a vehicle safe on the road.

"Regular tyre maintenance is essential for safety of both drivers and passengers.

"Unfortunately, as 27% of drivers state that they do not maintain or even check the safety of their tyres, it is clear that we have a big problem."

In January 2014, Merseypride Travel, which operated the coach, had its licence revoked by the Traffic Commissioner.