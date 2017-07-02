Culcheth Eagles rugby league player dies during match

Image copyright Google Image caption The player had been taking part in a North West Men's League Division Four match at Heath playing fields in Runcorn

An amateur rugby league player has died during a North West Men's League Division Four match.

The Culcheth Eagles player, who has not been named by his club, was playing for the Warrington side away at Runcorn ARLFC at Heath playing fields in Runcorn on Saturday.

An ambulance was called but the player could not be saved.

A minute's applause will be held before the Eagles' games on Sunday, the club tweeted.

A club statement released on Saturday said: "In light of this afternoon's tragic events we appreciate the sentiments of the extended rugby league family, but could we please ask for everyone to be, at this time, respectful of the family's privacy, giving them time to pass on the sad news to those who need to know.

"The club will release a full statement as soon as is appropriate."

Other rugby clubs have offered their condolences.

Warrington Wolves said on Twitter: "Thoughts of everyone at Warrington Wolves are with all those affected by today's tragic events."

Leeds Rhinos tweeted: "Deeply sad news regarding the @CulchethEagles player today, our thoughts and prayers are with everyone connected to the club"