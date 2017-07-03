Murder arrest after man dies in St Helens stabbing
3 July 2017
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing.
The 40-year-old victim, who has not been named, was found at a property in Napier Close in St Helens, Merseyside, at about 20:40 BST on Sunday.
He was stabbed in the chest and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A 34-year-old man, from St Helens, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is due to be questioned by police in Merseyside.