Reality TV star Chelsey Harwood jailed in 'scallies' bus row

Image caption Chelsey Harwood was previously handed a suspended jail sentence for benefit fraud

A reality TV star who refused to use public transport to carry out community service after saying she did not want to mix with "scallies" has been jailed.

Chelsey Harwood, 29, was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work after previously admitting benefit fraud.

But she failed to attend probation appointments and told a judge at Liverpool Crown Court she would rather go to jail.

Judge Andrew Menary has sentenced her to three months in prison.

He said the probation service had "bent over backwards" to accommodate the former This is Liverpool and Celebrity Botched Up Bodies star, who is transgender.

The court heard she had failed to attend two appointments and had sent in sick notes referring to stress or depression.

Harwood, of Cleveland Street, St Helens, told the Liverpool Echo the probation office was 25 miles from her home and she refused to use a bus as she did not want to mix with "scallies."

Image copyright PA Image caption Harwood was jailed following a fresh hearing at Liverpool Crown Court

Her defence lawyer John Rowan said she had attended an office in St Helens, but a man there had threatened her on social media.

Mr Rowan said that Harwood, who admitted breaching a court order, is fearful of putting herself at risk of harm.

Asked by the judge if she had told police about her concerns, Mr Rowan said she had not.

He added that "she is anxious in relation to public transport".

Harwood shouted from the dock: "Am I allowed to answer any of these questions? This is ridiculous, it's not fair.

"He threatened to burn my house down. Yes, I took them seriously. No I didn't go to the police because I would be in more danger."

'Completely failed'

Judge Menary criticised Harwood's own social media posts.

"There is nothing particularly edifying or positive about the image you have created for yourself," he said.

"Following your sentence you deliberately posted or encouraged the posting of images celebrating the type of sentence you received.

"If that was an attempt to ridicule the sentence or the court it failed, and none of that is of any concern to me today.

"My only concerns were that you completed the requirements properly and on time. You have completely failed."

Harwood's original sentence included a four month suspended jail term.

The judge said he would now activate this, but only in part as she had completed an eight week curfew he had imposed.