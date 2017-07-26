Everton car fire: Two charged with Joseph McKeever's murder
- 26 July 2017
- From the section Liverpool
Two men have been charged with murdering a man whose body was found inside a burnt-out car in Liverpool.
Joseph McKeever, 54, from Walton was found by fire crews in Whitehaven Road, Everton, on 15 June.
Karl Kelly, 31, of Snaefell Avenue, Old Swan and Darren Colecozy, 22, of no fixed abode, are due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court.
They also face charges of kidnap and false imprisonment.