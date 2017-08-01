Fire breaks out in Ellesmere Port school

Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Four fire engines and an aerial platform remain at the school in Great Sutton

A fire has broken out at a school in Cheshire.

Police said the fire at St Saviour's Catholic Primary School in Great Sutton, Ellesmere Port was "serious". It was reported at about 17:20 BST.

Properties near Seacombe Drive have been evacuated affecting about 20 residents and there have been no reports of injuries.

Residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed because of thick smoke.

The school building that caught fire is believed to have been disused.

Seacombe Drive, Ringway and Charter Crescent were closed and people were asked to avoid the area.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent four fire engines and an aerial platform.