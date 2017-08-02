Drug dealer jailed for murdering rival Mark Hillman in Everton

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Mark Hillman, 26, died after he was shot in the back twice

A man has been jailed for life for murdering a 26-year-old man who was killed in a shooting.

Mark Hillman had been lured to a house to sell drugs and was shot twice in the back as he got out of his car in Everton last year, police said.

John Paul Johns, 22, of Broad Lane, Kirkby, was found guilty of murder on Tuesday following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

He was told he must serve a minimum of 25 years.

Mr Hillman, from Kirkdale, was found with gunshot wounds on a pavement in Lloyd Close on 27 April 2016. He died later in hospital.

The trial heard Johns admitted being at the scene but claimed that two other men - Brandon Bilsborough and Connor Hunt - were the gunmen.

Rival drug dealer Bilsborough, 19, was jailed for 25 years in February after being convicted of murder at an earlier trial.

Hunt was sentenced to eight years after being found guilty of wounding the victim with a knife.

Det Ch Insp Neil Shaw said: "The convictions of these three men are a result of a determined investigation to bring Mark's killer to justice.

"Ultimately we know that nothing can bring Mark back, but we hope the verdicts and today's sentencing gives his family some sense of justice. "