Escaped murderer Shaun Walmsley's associates raided

Two arrests have been made following a series of raids on associates of an escaped convicted murderer.

Shaun Walmsley was sprung from custody by two armed men in February as he was getting into a cab with prison officers at Aintree University Hospital.

There have been 10 raids on properties in Liverpool as well as searches on cells at HMP Liverpool.

Police have arrested a man, 26, wanted on warrant and a man, 18, at a Kirkdale property suspected of money laundering.

Officers said they seized a "large quantity of cash" at the property in Kirkdale.

Warrants were also executed on individuals believed to be involved in serious organised crime with links to Walmsley in Kensington, Toxteth, Everton, Anfield, Fazakerley, Bootle and Vauxhall.

Officers have also conducted searches at HMP Liverpool in a number of cells occupied by prisoners linked to the fugitive who are "believed to be orchestrating their criminal enterprise from their prison cells".

Supt Natalie Perischine, of Merseyside Police, said: "We are still working to establish Walmsley's whereabouts and will not stop until we have found him.

"In the meantime we will continue to disrupt those who we believe are linked to Walmsley and believed to be involved in serious organised crime on Merseyside."

Walmsley was one of four men serving life sentences for the "savage" murder of 33-year-old Anthony Duffy, from Kirkby, in 2014.

Described as "highly dangerous" and "violent", he was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 30 years.

Police have offered £20,000 of Walmsley's own money - seized by officers following his conviction - as a reward for information leading to his capture.

A CCTV image of the fugitive at the hospital prior to his escape was released as he has lost weight since his police mugshot was taken, said police.