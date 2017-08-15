Yusuf Sonko death: Conspiracy to murder arrest over fatal shooting

From the section

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Yusuf Sonko, from Toxteth, was found injured in Tagus Street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a student died in a shooting.

Yusuf Sonko, 18, died from a single gunshot wound to the head after being found in Tagus Street, Toxteth, Liverpool, on 2 June.

The 38-year-old man who was arrested has since been released under investigation.

A 17-year-old boy and a man aged 21 arrested on suspicion of murder are on bail pending further inquiries.