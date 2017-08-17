The Beatles: Ringo Starr's modified boots up for auction

Image copyright The Beatles Shop Image caption Unlike his bandmates, Ringo Starr wore suede boots on stage

A pair of Beatle boots worn by Ringo Starr on stage in 1963 are to go under the auctioneer's hammer in Liverpool.

Unlike the leather boots worn by the rest of the Fab Four, Starr had his own suede versions of the distinctive pointed-toe footwear with a lower heel.

This was so he could use the pedals of his drum kit while performing on stage.

The sale has been organised by The Beatles Shop in Liverpool. Its owner estimates the boots will fetch up to £5,000 in the 26 August auction.

The size-seven boots were given to a family friend by Starr's mother and stepfather in the 1960s and have remained in his possession ever since.

The sale organisers describe them as "worn but in good condition".

More than 300 Beatles lots are up for sale in the auction.

These include front door of the Arnold Grove, Wavertree home where George Harrison was born, and a Cavern Club membership card from 1960.

Beatles Shop owner Ian Wallace said: "It's just incredible that these things keep turning up. We have never had a pair of Beatles boots for sale before."

The auction will be held at the Liverpool Philharmonic Music Room on 26 August.