£1.4m cannabis farm found in Liverpool terraced property

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption More than 350 plants were found spread across five rooms

A cannabis farm with the capacity to annually produce about £1.4m of drugs has been found by police in Liverpool.

More than 350 cannabis plants were discovered in a terraced property in Russell Road, Mossley Hill on Wednesday, Merseyside Police said.

Five rooms at the property had been adapted to grow the illegal drug and the electricity supply had been tampered with, a spokesman said.

Insp Steve Hardy appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

He said: "The people who set up these farms often tamper with the electricity meters to steal electricity."

A combination of "hot lamps hooked to overloaded electricity sockets" and a watering system for the plants meant the fire service had been called to a rising number of fires due to the "crude systems", he added.

"We would ask that if you believe someone is using a property for this purpose, please tell us so we can take positive action and find those responsible for setting them up."