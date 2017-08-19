£530,000 cash and 12kg drugs found in Merseyside raids

Image caption Drugs, worth up to £1.2m, were found under the floor boards

About 12kg of heroin and £530,000 cash have been found by police during raids at three properties in Merseyside.

The drugs, which have an estimated street value of £1.2m, were discovered at an address in Thatto Heath, St Helens, on Friday along with £500,000.

The remaining £30,000 was found in a car outside another property in Huyton.

Two men, aged 52 and 56, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and money laundering, and are being questioned by police.

Det Insp Nick Hughes, from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, said it was "committed to tackling the blight of drugs on our streets".