Man, 71, died after a 'blunt force trauma' to his head

Image caption The body of a 71-year-old Richard Percival was found at a property in Dixon Avenue

A 71-year-old man whose body was found in a house on Friday has been named.

Richard Percival, known locally as Dickie, died after a "blunt force trauma to the back of the head", Merseyside Police said.

His body was found in Dixon Avenue, Newton-le-Willows, by officers following "a call for concern for safety".

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody for questioning.

