Man, 71, died after a 'blunt force trauma' to his head
- 20 August 2017
- From the section Liverpool
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 71-year-old man whose body was found in a house on Friday has been named.
Richard Percival, known locally as Dickie, died after a "blunt force trauma to the back of the head", Merseyside Police said.
His body was found in Dixon Avenue, Newton-le-Willows, by officers following "a call for concern for safety".
Police arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody for questioning.