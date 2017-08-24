Liverpool

Bus hits St Helens wall amid fears driver had 'medical episode'

Bus crash Image copyright Phil Gadd
Image caption No passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash

A bus crashed into a garden wall in Merseyside after its driver was feared to have suffered a "medical episode", police said.

The single-decker bus, which had no passengers on board, struck the wall and a car on Rainford Road in Windle Island, St Helens, at about 08:25 BST on Thursday.

Nobody else was injured in the crash and an investigation is under way, Merseyside Police said.

The bus driver was taken to hospital.

