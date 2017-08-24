Bus hits St Helens wall amid fears driver had 'medical episode'

Image copyright Phil Gadd Image caption No passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash

A bus crashed into a garden wall in Merseyside after its driver was feared to have suffered a "medical episode", police said.

The single-decker bus, which had no passengers on board, struck the wall and a car on Rainford Road in Windle Island, St Helens, at about 08:25 BST on Thursday.

Nobody else was injured in the crash and an investigation is under way, Merseyside Police said.

The bus driver was taken to hospital.