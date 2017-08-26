Ringo Starr's modified boots sell for £6,900

Image copyright The Beatles Shop Image caption Unlike his bandmates, Ringo Starr wore suede boots on stage

A pair of Beatle boots worn by Ringo Starr on stage in 1963 have sold for £6,900 at auction in Liverpool.

Unlike the leather boots worn by the rest of the Fab Four, the drummer had suede versions of the distinctive pointed-toe footwear with a lower heel.

This was so he could use the pedals of his drum kit while performing. Starr wrote his name inside in biro.

The auction, held at the Liverpool Philharmonic Music Room, was organised by The Beatles Shop in Liverpool.

The size-seven boots were given to a family friend by Starr's mother and stepfather in the 1960s and have remained in his possession ever since.

The sale organisers described them as "worn but in good condition".

Image copyright The Beatles Shop Image caption This music book, which is signed by John Lennon and was bought from a charity shop for 20p, sold for £3,000

A music textbook from Quarry Bank School signed by John Lennon when he was about 14 or 15 - bought for 20p in a charity shop - sold for £3,000.

Other items included the front door of the Wavertree home where George Harrison was born, which fetched £540, and a Cavern Club membership card from 1963 which raised £570.