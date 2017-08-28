Liverpool

Stockbridge Village break-in: Woman bitten and PC attacked

Custley Hey, Stockbridge Village Image copyright Google
Image caption A man, who was "in an agitated state", bit a woman several times at a property in Stockbridge Village

A man has been arrested after a woman was bitten and a police officer injured during a break-in.

A man in an "agitated state" forced his way into a house in Custley Hey, Stockbridge Village, Merseyside, on Sunday and assaulted a man and woman.

The woman, who he bit several times, needed a tetanus shot. An officer who subdued him was taken to hospital with bruised ribs and a broken nose.

The officer Tasered the man, who is thought to have been on drugs.

A man who lived in the house suffered cuts and bruising while trying to help the officer.

The 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and burglary and will be questioned once he has been discharged from hospital, Merseyside Police said.

