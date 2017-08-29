New Ferry explosion: Demolition work starts

Image caption Buildings that took the brunt of the explosion are to be demolished

The demolition of buildings severely damaged in a suspected gas blast has started.

Two people were seriously hurt, 31 injured and many buildings destroyed in the blast in New Ferry, Wirral in March.

Five properties between 56 to 66 Bebington Road, which took the brunt of the explosion, are to be taken down.

They were a mixture of ground-floor businesses with residential accommodation above.

Wirral Council said the demolition was expected to take approximately 10 weeks.

It added it will shortly be taking some early regeneration plans for the area out to residents to get their views.