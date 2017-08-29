New Brighton rape: Woman attacked near promenade

Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the area is popular with dog walkers and joggers

A woman has been raped while she walked near the promenade in New Brighton.

The 45-year-old victim was walking along a pathway by the coast at about 07:00 BST on Monday when she was hit from behind and knocked to the floor, police said.

She was then dragged up a hill and raped near the Derby Pool pub.

Merseyside Police said an investigation had been launched and the victim is being supported by its specialist rape investigation team.

The attacker is described as white, of stocky build and between 5ft 5in and 5ft 10in. He was wearing a light grey tracksuit and had his face covered.

Det Ch Insp Bev Hyland said local residents should expect to see a visible police presence in the area.

"Although it was early on a bank holiday morning this is a popular spot for dog walkers and people jogging, so I would ask them if they were in the area around that time to think back and try to remember if they saw anything unusual, or anyone fitting the description of the offender," she added.