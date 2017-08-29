Green light for aqua park to open at Liverpool docks

Image copyright Liverpool Water Park Ltd Image caption The obstacles would be between 2m and 5m in height

Plans to create a water obstacle course in Liverpool's docks have been approved by Liverpool City Council.

The park is set to include inflatable obstacles floating in Dukes Dock and be open from 1 May to 31 October 2018.

Some local residents were concerned about people trying to access the site while it's closed.

But the site's operator, Liverpool Water Park Ltd, said it would work with the management of the nearby Albert Dock to keep it safe.

Shipping containers would be on the dock to house an office and wetsuit storage and there will also be beach hut-style changing pods.

The park could continue to open in future years, if the initial season is successful.

The site is located within Liverpool's World Heritage Site and the walls of the dock are listed.

The scheme was approved by the council's planning committee.