Couple jailed for killing ex-navy officer Zac Wells

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Naomi Ogden encouraged Chris Cousins to attack Mr Wells.

A couple who killed an ex-Royal Navy officer following a nightclub row on Boxing Day have been jailed.

Chris Cousins, 29, chased and punched Zac Wells after he was egged on by his partner Naomi Ogden, 27, who also punched him, in Merseyside.

At Liverpool Crown Court, Cousins admitted manslaughter and Ogden, convicted of the same offence, and both were jailed for six years, six months.

A youth, 17, who filmed the attack, was sentenced to three years youth custody.

The court was told Cousins, of Dundee Grove, Poulton, chased Mr Wells after his girlfriend had a row with the ex-naval officer at Evo's Loft nightclub on Marine Parade, in New Brighton on 26 December 2016.

'Determined to use violence'

Merseyside Police said Ogden, of Old Chester Road, Tranmere, punched Mr Wells during the exchange and then "encouraged" Cousins to attack him.

Cousins chased Mr Wells, who was from Liscard, Wallasey, for 70m (230 ft) before punching him to the ground not far from the club.

Mr Wells suffered head injuries in the fall and died in hospital nine days later.

Cousins fled the scene with Ogden and the juvenile in a car, the court heard.

Det Sgt Simon Douch, who led the investigation, said: "Christopher Cousins and Naomi Ogden were clearly very determined to use violence on what should have been an evening celebrating the start of a new year.

"Instead, the night ended with Zac in intensive care and his family - including two young children - and friends facing a future without him."

A fourth defendant, Daniel Gardner, 19, Comely Ban Road, Wallasey, was cleared by the court of all charges.