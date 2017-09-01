Wayne Rooney charged with drink-driving

From the section

Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption Wayne Rooney is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court later this month

Everton striker Wayne Rooney has been charged with drink-driving, Cheshire Police have said.

Rooney was arrested shortly after 02:00 BST after officers stopped a black VW Beetle on Altrincham Road, Wilmslow.

Cheshire Police said Rooney, 31, had been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

The ex-England captain has been released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court later this month.

Rooney, who retired from the national team last month, is England's all-time record goal scorer.

He rejoined his boyhood club Everton this summer, 13 years after leaving the Merseyside team for Manchester United.

Rooney's court hearing is set for 18 September - the day after Everton take on Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League.