Duke of Lancaster's reserve infantry regiment saved from closure

The 4th Battalion Duke of Lancaster's Regiment reserve unit has been reprieved after recruiting new soldiers

The North West's last infantry unit has been saved from closure.

The 4th Battalion Duke of Lancaster's Regiment (4 LANCS) was told two years ago it would lose its 'A' Company as part of the Army's restructuring.

But the Liverpool-based reserve unit has been spared after recruiting more soldiers and getting more involved with the local community and army campaigns.

Major Andy Holsgrove said: "The support we've received from people in the city has mattered hugely."

He said there are currently 75 soldiers at 4 LANCS, with another 20 waiting to be trained.

The Townsend Avenue-based company has recently assisted those affected by floods in Lancashire and Cumbria and was deployed on a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Cyprus.

Major Holsgrove said: "Even today in 2017 the business of soldiering relies on the soldiers on the ground.

"Technology does provide a huge capability, however the individual soldier is the most important part of any army.

"Closure would have left Liverpool without an infantry presence for the first time in over 250 years."

The 4th Battalion Duke of Lancaster's Regiment

The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment is the infantry regiment of the North West of England and consists of two full-time regular battalions (1 LANCS and 2 LANCS) and one army reserve battalion (4 LANCS).

It was formed on 1 July 2006 after the merger of the King's Own Royal Border Regiment, the King's Regiment and the Queen's Lancashire Regiment.

The Queen, who holds the title of Duke of Lancaster, is Colonel-in-Chief.