Police drop New Brighton rape investigation
- 5 September 2017
- From the section Liverpool
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An investigation into the reported rape of a woman as she walked near a promenade has been dropped by police.
An allegation a 45-year-old woman was attacked on a pathway in New Brighton, Wirral, on 28 August was under investigation.
Merseyside Police said there had been "a full and detailed investigation into this allegation" and "we are no longer looking for an offender".
The force said the "case is now closed".