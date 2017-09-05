Police drop New Brighton rape investigation

Image copyright Google Image caption The promenade in New Brighton is popular with dog walkers and joggers

An investigation into the reported rape of a woman as she walked near a promenade has been dropped by police.

An allegation a 45-year-old woman was attacked on a pathway in New Brighton, Wirral, on 28 August was under investigation.

Merseyside Police said there had been "a full and detailed investigation into this allegation" and "we are no longer looking for an offender".

The force said the "case is now closed".