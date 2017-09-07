Man jailed for stabbing ex-partner outside Birkenhead primary school

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption John Tate, 61, slashed his ex-partner with a knife outside Devonshire Park Primary School

A man who repeatedly slashed his ex-partner with a knife outside a primary school has been jailed.

John Tate, 61, also known as John Taylor, attacked a woman at Devonshire Park primary in Birkenhead on 15 May.

Tate, of Greenbank Road, West Kirby, admitted threatening a person with a blade, causing grievous bodily harm and breaching a non-molestation order.

At Liverpool Crown Court he was jailed for two years and eight months and was also given a restraining order.

Image copyright Google Image caption Devonshire Park Primary School was closed after the incident in May

The woman was taken to Arrowe Park Hospital and was treated for knife injuries.

Det Insp Allison Woods said parents and children at the school would have witnessed this "shocking incident" which would have been "distressing".

"Domestic abuse can happen to anyone at any time regardless of gender, age and sexuality.

"It is important for people to recognise when it is happening to them or someone they may know," she said.