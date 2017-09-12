Image copyright PA

Three people have been injured after a roof collapsed in a house fire in Liverpool.

A man was taken to the major trauma unit at Aintree University Hospital after the fire broke out on Anfield Road, near Liverpool's home ground.

Two other people were taken to hospital after emergency services were called at about 17:30 BST.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a "big bang" and then "screaming and shouting".

Image copyright PA Image caption Smoke could be seen billowing from the house on Anfield Road

Chris Greenaway, who lives on the street, said he saw a man leave the house with a bloodied arm and in "a state of shock".

The 19-year-old business student said after hearing a "big bang" he looked out of his window to see "the road filled up with smoke" and then heard "screaming and shouting".

"About 10 seconds later, the roof went off, tiles went to the floor and three big bangs occurred," he said.

Merseyside Police said it was called to reports of a house fire and roof collapse. Three fire engines were sent to the scene, the fire service added.