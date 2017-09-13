Bungling burglar fell asleep on sofa

Image copyright Linda Roughley Image caption Paul Robinson even revealed his name and age to the householder, leading her to track him down on Facebook

A burglar, high on a cocktail of drink and drugs, fell asleep on his victim's sofa, a court heard.

Paul Robinson, 27, from Kirkby, admitted burglary with intent to steal, as well as charges of producing cannabis and abstracting electricity,

He was given a 12-month jail term, suspended for two years.

Sentencing Robinson at Liverpool Crown Court Recorder Stephen Riordan, QC said: "You must rank very high in the scale of incompetency of burglars."

The court was told the householder was horrified to find Robinson asleep in her lounge in Rockford Avenue, Kirkby, one morning last October.

Robinson, of Mosslawn Road, was still so dozy after being "on a bender" that he even revealed his name and age.

Liverpool Crown Court heard Robinson said "where am I?", and asked the woman if he had been drinking with her or "your fella" the night before.

'Shock and distress'

Rob Jones, prosecuting, said the householder challenged Robinson, demanding to know what he was doing in her home in Rockford Avenue, Kirkby.

Mr Jones said Robinson replied: "I don't know how I got in."

Armed with Robinson's name and age his victim tracked him down on Facebook.

Robinson told police it must have been a shock to the householder and said he could not recall how it happened because he had been "on a bender" of Spice, cocaine and alcohol.

Recorder Riordan told Robinson the burglary was a "very serious matter."

He added: "You can imagine the shock and distress what you did has caused her and how nervous she is now about sleeping in the house alone with her three children."

The judge said he would suspend the prison sentence because Robinson now had a job.

Laura Tipping, defending, said "it had clearly been an impulsive act under the influence of drink and drugs."