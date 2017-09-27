Image copyright Google Image caption The man thought to have a gun was believed to have approached another man inside Childsplay Nursery in Heathfield Road, Wavertree

Police are searching for a man who walked into a Liverpool nursery carrying what appeared to be a gun.

The man went into Childsplay Nursery in Heathfield Road, Wavertree, shortly after 08:10 BST.

Police said he approached a man in the nursery before fleeing on a motorbike with a second man.

No-one is reported to have been injured and there was "no suggestion a firearm was discharged", Merseyside Police said.

Det Ch Insp John Webster said he believed what happened was "targeted" and the two wanted men had been "looking for a man who was in the nursery at the time who was not a member of staff".

Image caption Police have stepped up patrols in the area and are conducting a forensic examination

He added: "I'm sure the vast majority of people in the community will be appalled to find that two men have walked into a nursery reportedly carrying a firearm when children and their parents were arriving at the start of the day".

Merseyside Police said officers remained at the nursery and a forensic examination was taking place.

Police are also making house-to-house inquiries and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.