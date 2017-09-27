Liverpool

Hunt for man entering Liverpool nursery 'carrying gun'

  • 27 September 2017
  • From the section Liverpool
Childs Play Nursery Image copyright Google
Image caption The man thought to have a gun was believed to have approached another man inside Childsplay Nursery in Heathfield Road, Wavertree

Police are searching for a man who walked into a Liverpool nursery carrying what appeared to be a gun.

The man went into Childsplay Nursery in Heathfield Road, Wavertree, shortly after 08:10 BST.

Police said he approached a man in the nursery before fleeing on a motorbike with a second man.

No-one is reported to have been injured and there was "no suggestion a firearm was discharged", Merseyside Police said.

Det Ch Insp John Webster said he believed what happened was "targeted" and the two wanted men had been "looking for a man who was in the nursery at the time who was not a member of staff".
Image caption Police have stepped up patrols in the area and are conducting a forensic examination

He added: "I'm sure the vast majority of people in the community will be appalled to find that two men have walked into a nursery reportedly carrying a firearm when children and their parents were arriving at the start of the day".

Merseyside Police said officers remained at the nursery and a forensic examination was taking place.

Police are also making house-to-house inquiries and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites