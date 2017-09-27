Hunt for man entering Liverpool nursery 'carrying gun'
Police are searching for a man who walked into a Liverpool nursery carrying what appeared to be a gun.
The man went into Childsplay Nursery in Heathfield Road, Wavertree, shortly after 08:10 BST.
Police said he approached a man in the nursery before fleeing on a motorbike with a second man.
No-one is reported to have been injured and there was "no suggestion a firearm was discharged", Merseyside Police said.
Det Ch Insp John Webster said he believed what happened was "targeted" and the two wanted men had been "looking for a man who was in the nursery at the time who was not a member of staff".
He added: "I'm sure the vast majority of people in the community will be appalled to find that two men have walked into a nursery reportedly carrying a firearm when children and their parents were arriving at the start of the day".
Merseyside Police said officers remained at the nursery and a forensic examination was taking place.
Police are also making house-to-house inquiries and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.