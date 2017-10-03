Thieves have blown up a cash machine at a newsagent in St Helens.

Three men used explosives in an attempt to get into the machine at McColl's Newsagents on Fleet Lane at 03:20 BST.

The group had initially attempted to break into the shop through the front shutters. There were no injuries reported and the men are thought to have driven off in a silver Honda Civic.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.