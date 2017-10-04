Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Mark Mahoney was drunk when he fatally punched and strangled his partner

A man with a history of domestic violence has been jailed for life for murdering his partner.

Mark Mahoney, 31, admitted punching and strangling Vikki Hull, 29, the mother of their baby daughter, at their home on 9 April.

Liverpool Crown Court heard Mahoney, who has domestic violence convictions, was drunk at the time of the killing in Heaton Close, Speke.

The judge told him he must serve at least 15 years 219 days in prison.

The couple's baby daughter was six weeks' old at the time of the murder.

In a statement, Vikki's mum Maureen Lawler said there were no words to describe how she felt and that her granddaughter now faces growing up without her mum and dad in her life.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Vikki Hull's baby was six-weeks-old at the time of her murder

She said the trauma of one day telling the child the real story of what happened is "unbearable".

Mahoney admitted murder on Monday at the start of the trial.

Det Insp Jacky Fitzpatrick, of Merseyside Police, said: "This was a tragic incident, in which a young mother has had her life taken away by a violent man, a man who has only chosen to admit his guilt at the last possible moment, dragging out the suffering of Vikki's family and friends in the process.

"The sentence Mahoney was given today is a reflection of the seriousness of the offence. Although nothing can bring Vikki back, we hope it will give her family some kind of closure and ensure that Mahoney will be off the streets for a significant length of time."