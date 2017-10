Image caption Police said the bike's rider failed to stop and left the scene "at speed"

A boy has been shot in the head while riding pillion on a motorbike, police have said.

The 17-year-old came off the motorcycle after being shot at Lyme Cross Road, Huyton, at about 21:40 BST on Sunday.

Merseyside Police said the bike's rider had failed to stop and had left the scene "at speed".

A force spokesman said the boy was in a serious condition in hospital and asked anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.