Image copyright Cheshire Police/Google Image caption Police said the thefts meant the charity "lost a significant amount of money"

A "simply despicable" man who burgled the same charity shop three times over a two-week period has been jailed.

Andrew William Davies, of Weaverham in Cheshire, admitted breaking into the Age UK shop on Witton Street, Northwich on 25 September and 1 and 6 October.

The 38-year-old was handed six months in prison by West Cheshire magistrates.

Ch Insp Simon Meegan said the thefts meant the charity "lost a significant amount of money" and showed Davies "had no regard for the harm that he caused".

He added that he welcomed the sentence, which he hoped would "provide closure to the charity and reassure local residents".

Davies, of Gorstage Lane, was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.