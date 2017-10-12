Image copyright Police handout Image caption Mr Grace's family said it "wasn't his time to go"

Tributes have been paid to a "beautiful, kind and gentle" man who died after being stabbed in Merseyside.

Thomas Grace, 54, was found on Tuesday evening in Beaconsfield, Prescot. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Mr Grace's family, who have pleaded for anybody with information to contact police, said he had been "cruelly, savagely taken away" from them.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and held for questioning.

"Our mum's only son adored his children and lived for his family," the family added in their statement. "It wasn't his time to go."