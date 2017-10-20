Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Police do not know why Antonov killed his friends

A man who bludgeoned his friend to death in a charity shop will be detained in a high-security hospital.

Boyan Antonov, 29, of Great Clowes Street, Salford admitted the manslaughter of Victor Maroukian in Liverpool last October on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Mr Maroukian was volunteering at the shop when he was attacked. He sustained severe head injuries and died.

Liverpool Crown Court ordered Antonov's detention under the Mental Health Act.

Image caption The assault took place in a charity shop

Det Ch Insp John Webster said it was "a particularly disturbing assault" at the Christian charity shop in Aigburth Road on a "busy street in broad daylight".

The fact the men had had been friends when they lived in Bulgaria made the case "even more tragic".

He added: "Nobody knows what led to Antonov to do what he did."

A post-mortem examination confirmed that Mr Maroukian died due to "severe blunt force head injuries".