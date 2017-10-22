Image copyright Family handout Image caption Teresa Wishart's death was initially treated as "unexplained" by police

An 80-year-old woman has been the victim of a "brutal murder", police said.

The body of Teresa Wishart was found in Changford Close in Kirkby, Merseyside, on Thursday.

Her death was initially treated as "unexplained" by officers. They have since launched a murder investigation.

A 51-year-old man has been held on suspicion of murder and is in custody. Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Det Ch Insp Chris Sephton said: "This is a brutal murder of an 80-year-old woman in a place where she should be safe."