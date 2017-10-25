Image copyright Family handout Image caption Teresa Wishart was found with head injuries at her home

An 80-year-old woman who was killed in her home was "much loved and respected by friends and neighbours", her family have said.

A man has been charged with murder and burglary after the body of Teresa Wishart was found in Changford Close in Kirkby, Merseyside, on Thursday.

The mother-of-four lived in the same house since 1967 and "took great pride" in it, relatives said.

"Her passion in life was her children, her faith and her home," they added.

In a statement, they said: "An innocent pensioner should have been safe and secure to live out the latter years of her life in the peace and comfort of her own home she worked so hard on all her life.

"Everyone knew her in the local area, and she was much loved and respected by friends and neighbours alike.

"We as a family, including her grandchildren and great grandchildren, are devastated and heartbroken by this senseless act of violence."

Charles Stapleton, 51, from Watts Close, Kirkby, has been charged with murder and burglary.