Image copyright Google Image caption The victim is believed to be aged in his 30s

A man has been found dead in a fire-gutted flat in Liverpool.

The blaze on Euston Street in Walton was spotted at about 21:15 BST on Saturday and a man, thought it be in his 30s, was found dead in a bedroom on the top floor of the property.

A second person was treated by paramedics at the scene, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is being carried out by the fire service and police.

Police said the dead man has not yet been formally identified.