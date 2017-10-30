Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Police investigating the murder of Sam Cook want to speak to the drivers of these two taxis.

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a man who was on a night out to celebrate his 21st birthday have released CCTV images of two taxis.

Sam Cook, from Crosby, was involved in an altercation in the basement of the Empire Bar in Seel Street, Liverpool on 21 October.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound to the heart.

Merseyside Police hope the photographs of the two taxis will lead to their drivers and passengers coming forward.

Det Insp Richie Jones said: "We believe that the drivers of these taxis may be able to provide information and I must emphasise that we have no suspicions of any involvement in the offence."

The first image is of a taxi that picked up a group of men somewhere in the area around Slater Street and dropped them off near to the Sugar Hut on Victoria Street at about 00:19 BST on Sunday 22 October.

The second image is of another taxi which had its front nearside light out.

It dropped a group of men and women off outside the Picture House on Scotland Road, opposite the Shell Garage, at 04.30 the same morning.

Mr Jones added: "We want to speak to the drivers of both taxis, and anyone who recognises themselves as being in the taxis at these times and locations."

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Sam Cook had turned 21 on Saturday and was out celebrating his birthday

Sharing a picture of him which was taken in the hours before he died, Mr Cook's family said he had "always wanted to help people" and was "happy, caring and passionate about life".

Two 20-year-old men arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on conditional bail.

A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

Three men aged 28, 24 and 21 arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been bailed until November.

Two women aged 19, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released under investigation.