The victim was stabbed in a pedestrian area of Market Place

A man has been stabbed to death during a row with some people on a scrambler-style motorcycle.

Merseyside Police said he was with friends in a pedestrian area of Market Place in Prescot town centre when the argument started, at about 00:40 GMT.

The 29-year-old was stabbed in the neck with an unknown weapon, police said. The offenders fled, riding off in the direction of a Tesco store.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead soon after.

A murder investigation has been launched and police are appealing for witnesses.

Ch Insp Nick Gunatilleke said: "This was a horrific and senseless attack on a young man who had been walking home from a night out in a local pub with his friends."

He called for the offenders to "search their consciences... and hand themselves in now as we will catch them in the end".

Police did not specify how many suspects they were looking for, saying only that the man was stabbed by "the rider or riders of a motorbike".