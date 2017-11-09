Image caption Part of the process currently carried out in Italy will now take place in Speke

A flu vaccination firm is creating 100 new high-tech jobs by expanding its operation in Liverpool.

The £40m project will allow new vaccines to be created more quickly at a plant in Speke by Sequirus, one of the biggest vaccine firms in Europe.

Currently the finished product is taken to Italy to be packaged in syringes and capsules but the new investment will allow this to be done at the factory.

The plant provides around half of the vaccine used in the UK.

It grows different viruses in hens' eggs before combining them in a final formula to produce the vaccine six months in advance of its use.

Dr Laura O'Brien, vice president of operations and site head at Liverpool, said: "This investment means we can complete production of more pandemic vaccine much more rapidly, saving vital days in getting vaccines out to protect the British population as well as to other countries around the world."

Liverpool Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram said the development "fits in nicely to the burgeoning life sciences cluster" in the city.

He added: "This will create, high skill, high value jobs for the new economy for the fourth industrial revolution."