Boy, 16, dies after being hit by a car in Sefton Park
- 14 November 2017
A 16-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car in Liverpool.
The pedestrian suffered a serious head injury when he was hit by an Audi on Mossley Hill Drive near Sefton Park at about 19:40 GMT on Monday.
Police said he was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.
A 24-year-old man from Dingle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Police have asked for any witnesses to contact them.