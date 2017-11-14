Liverpool

Boy, 16, dies after being hit by a car in Sefton Park

  • 14 November 2017
  Liverpool

A 16-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car in Liverpool.

The pedestrian suffered a serious head injury when he was hit by an Audi on Mossley Hill Drive near Sefton Park at about 19:40 GMT on Monday.

Police said he was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

A 24-year-old man from Dingle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Police have asked for any witnesses to contact them.

