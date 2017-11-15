Image caption Police said initial inquiries indicate the fire was started deliberately

A charity says it is "appalled" about a "horrendous" suspected arson attack on a young Syrian family's home.

The man, his heavily pregnant wife, and their three children - aged one, three and six - escaped a house at 04:00 GMT on Sunday in Park Avenue, Haydock.

Refugee Action, which is supporting the "vulnerable" family, said they had come to the UK in January for protection after fleeing conflict in Syria.

Merseyside Police said it was keeping an open mind about the blaze.

The family suffered smoke inhalation but have now recovered physically.

'Scared and shocked'

Jenna Pudelek from Refugee Action said the family's house had been badly damaged.

They are staying in a hotel while a resettlement worker provides emotional and practical support.

She said: "They're feeling scared and shocked by the attack but we're working in partnership with the local authority to move them into a new home as soon as possible."

Police said initial inquiries indicate the fire was started deliberately and caused significant damage.

Det Insp Louise Birchall said: "The swift response from the emergency services ensured that everyone was brought to safety.

"I am sure that the community will be appalled that an innocent family would be subjected to such a frightening attack in their own home."

Forensic, CCTV and house-to-house inquiries are being carried out to establish the circumstances of the fire.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.