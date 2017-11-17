From the section

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Thomas Edwards was "a lovely, polite, caring young man", his family said

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a boy died in a suspected hit-and-run.

Thomas Edwards, 16, suffered a head injury and died in hospital after being hit by a car in Mossley Hill Drive near Sefton Park, Liverpool, on Monday.

Patrick Smeda, 34, from Wavertree, was also charged with driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to stop after an accident.

He is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court later.