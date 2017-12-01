Image caption Kerri Gladwell and Gary Burns had to postpone their wedding plans because of the New Ferry blast

A couple who had to postpone their wedding after their home was flattened in a huge suspected gas explosion have finally celebrated their big day.

After the New Ferry blast in March Gary Burns and Kerri Gladwell had to spend their savings on a bed and breakfast and to replace their lost belongings.

But a Liverpool wedding venue came to their rescue by asking suppliers to help provide a free celebration.

The Venue at the Royal Liver Building and others came up with a £15,000 deal.

Two people were seriously hurt, 31 injured and buildings destroyed in the explosion on 25 March in Wirral.

Nobody has been charged in connection with the blast, said Merseyside Police.

Kerri said she felt like she was in a "fairytale" and described the day as "a dream come true".

Image caption The Venue took care of planning the couple's big day

She said the generosity shown to her and her new husband was "just bewildering".

"I am so grateful to every supplier who has helped Gary and I to have our dream," she added.

"There's still generous and kind people out there that could do something like this," Gary said.

Kerri said the year has "ended on a high" for them.

"It's crazy to think at the beginning of the year we were almost killed, were homeless, living in a B&B for months and months and had no belongings and now we've got the most beautiful wedding," she added.