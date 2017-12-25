Image copyright Google Image caption The BMW crashed at the junction of Prescot Road and Bell Street in Old Swan, police said

A man has died after a BMW being pursued by a police car crashed into a bus stop.

It happened at the junction of Prescot Road and Bell Street in Old Swan, Liverpool, at 04:35 GMT on Monday.

The front seat passenger of the BMW, a man in his 30s, later died in hospital. The driver of the car was detained at the scene.

Merseyside Police said the incident had been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

Officers are working to confirm the identity of the passenger and inform his next of kin.

Prescot Road is closed between the junctions of Green Lane and St Oswalds Street.