Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Clover Place, Chester, on Christmas Eve

A man has died in a flat fire in Chester.

Emergency services were called to Clover Place at 20:40 GMT on Sunday.

Cheshire Constabulary said an investigation has been launched to find the cause of the blaze but the death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

Fire crews arrived to find the flat well alight and the man was discovered inside, police said. His next of kin have been informed.

Cheshire Constabulary said: "Sadly, despite the efforts of emergency crews, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The fire, which was contained to the one flat, has since been extinguished. A joint police and fire investigation is being carried out to establish the cause of the fire. At this time the death is not being treated as suspicious."