Image copyright Liverpool City Council Image caption About 100 venues with late licences have received the equipment

Bars and clubs in Liverpool city centre have been given metal-detecting "knife wands" in an attempt to cut down the number of people carrying weapons.

About 100 venues with late licences have received the scanners, which will be used by staff to search customers.

The devices have been funded by Liverpool City Council in the wake of the death of Sam Cook, who was stabbed at Empire Bar on 21 October.

Mayor Joe Anderson said they would be a "deterrent" and "reassure" people.

Bars in Mathew Street and the Ropewalks area, which includes Concert Square, Slater Street and Bold Street, have received the equipment.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Sam Cook was out celebrating his 21st birthday when he was stabbed

Mr Anderson said the council had been working with police to find ways to tackle the issue and prevent "anything as senseless" as Mr Cook's death happening again.

Merseyside Police's Supt Mark Wiggins said it was "exactly the type of strong partnership work which we hope will help eradicate knife crime".

A post-mortem examination found Mr Cook died from a stab wound to the heart.

Carl Madigan, 22, of Adam Close, Garston, is due to go on trial for his murder on 6 June at Liverpool Crown Court.