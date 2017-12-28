Image copyright Google Image caption A 27-year-old man was arrested at the hotel and later charged with attempted murder and wounding

A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man fell from a hotel balcony in Liverpool city centre.

The 34-year-old victim was injured after falling from the fourth floor inside the Shankly Hotel in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said.

A 27-year-old man was later charged with attempted murder and wounding.

He appeared before magistrates in Sefton on 26 December and was remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 23 January.

The injured man was taken to hospital where his condition was said to be "improving", police said.