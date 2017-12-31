A man is believed to have fallen to his death from a balcony, prompting a murder investigation.

Merseyside Police was called to reports of shouting at flats in Little Moss Hey, Stockbridge Village, in the early hours of 26 December.

A man "believed to have fallen from an upper storey balcony" was declared dead at the scene.

A 48-year-old man, from Stockbridge Village, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and released on police bail.

Detectives said they were "keeping an open mind" as to how the victim, in his 30s, died and appealed for anyone with information to contact police.