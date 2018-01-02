Image copyright Merseyside Fire and Rescue Image caption About 1,300 vehicles were destroyed in the blaze say ACC Liverpool

Photos taken in the aftermath of a huge fire which gutted a car park, destroying 1,300 vehicles, have been released.

The multi-storey in King's Dock, Liverpool, suffered extensive damage when it was engulfed by a 1,000C blaze on Sunday.

Operator ACC Liverpool said all vehicles inside the car park, next to the city's Echo Arena, had been completely destroyed.

No-one was hurt in the fire.

The venue had been hosting the Liverpool International Horse Show at the time, and hundreds of people were stranded overnight because of the fire.

Mayor of Liverpool, Joe Anderson, said while the building was not in danger of collapse, saving the car park was unlikely.

But pulling it down would be difficult with so many vehicles still inside, he added.

Vehicles left inside have been completely destroyed

The fire is reported to have reached temperatures of 1,000C