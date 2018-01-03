Man charged with New Year's Day Anfield flat murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a man in a Liverpool flat in the early hours of New Year's Day.
Police were called at 02.10 GMT on Monday to reports a man had been assaulted at a flat in Rocky Lane, Anfield.
The victim was taken to hospital where he died later that evening. A post-mortem examination confirmed he died of a blunt force head injury.
Dominic Steven Jones, 45, from Tuebrook, has been charged with murder.
Officers are carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the area, Merseyside Police said.